Left Menu

Venezuela's Bolivar Faces Dollar Pressure: Currency Implications

The Venezuelan bolivar concluded its trading year at 301 per dollar, marking an 82.7% depreciation from the previous year. Experts indicate that this decline is likely to increase inflationary pressures in Venezuela. The Maduro government faces heightened pressure from the U.S., including economic sanctions and a blockade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 03:15 IST
Venezuela's Bolivar Faces Dollar Pressure: Currency Implications

Venezuela's bolivar currency hit a new low, closing at 301 bolivars per dollar, the central bank announced. This represents a staggering 82.7% depreciation from the previous end of year figure of 52 bolivars per dollar.

Economists warn that such drastic devaluation will further exacerbate inflationary pressures within the country. President Nicolas Maduro's administration is already grappling with mounting challenges, especially from the United States.

This month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a blockade on all sanctioned vessels entering or leaving Venezuelan waters amidst heightened tension, including bombing alleged drug boats and expanding terrorism and sanctions designations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Bolivar Faces Dollar Pressure: Currency Implications

Venezuela's Bolivar Faces Dollar Pressure: Currency Implications

 Global
2
Access Denied: Aid Organizations Face Uncertain Future in Gaza

Access Denied: Aid Organizations Face Uncertain Future in Gaza

 Global
3
Senegal Triumphs Over Benin with Ten Men to Secure Group D Victory

Senegal Triumphs Over Benin with Ten Men to Secure Group D Victory

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Medical Struggles: Hiccups, Hernias, and History

Bolsonaro's Medical Struggles: Hiccups, Hernias, and History

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025