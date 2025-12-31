Venezuela's Bolivar Faces Dollar Pressure: Currency Implications

Venezuela's bolivar currency hit a new low, closing at 301 bolivars per dollar, the central bank announced. This represents a staggering 82.7% depreciation from the previous end of year figure of 52 bolivars per dollar.

Economists warn that such drastic devaluation will further exacerbate inflationary pressures within the country. President Nicolas Maduro's administration is already grappling with mounting challenges, especially from the United States.

This month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a blockade on all sanctioned vessels entering or leaving Venezuelan waters amidst heightened tension, including bombing alleged drug boats and expanding terrorism and sanctions designations.

