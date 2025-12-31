Global Markets Navigate Volatile Year-End with Mixed Economic Signals

U.S. stocks experienced a downturn on Tuesday as gold prices rallied during the final trading days of 2025. Despite light trading volumes in the pre-holiday session, all three major U.S. indexes slipped into negative territory, concluding a tumultuous year marked by tariff wars and a historical government shutdown.

Throughout these challenges, U.S. and global indexes are poised for significant double-digit gains, according to Ryan Detrick, Carson Group's chief market strategist. "Solid corporate profits have anchored this year's bull market," Detrick noted, indicating confidence in continued economic stability.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's minutes exposed divisions among policymakers over future rate cuts amid inflation pressures. Geopolitical tensions persisted, with complications in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. However, precious metals like gold are set to post substantial yearly gains, showcasing resilience in a complex economic environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)