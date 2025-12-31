Diplomatic Dialogues: UAE and US Discuss Regional Tensions
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed regional developments via phone, focusing on Yemen and Gaza. This conversation follows Saudi-led coalition attacks on Mukalla, Yemen, reflecting growing geopolitical tensions.
In a significant diplomatic exchange, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding regional issues.
The primary focus of the phone call, reported by state news agency WAM, included developments in Yemen and Gaza.
This call follows recent Saudi-led coalition attacks on Mukalla in southern Yemen, highlighting escalating tensions in the area.
