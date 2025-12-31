Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: UAE and US Discuss Regional Tensions

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed regional developments via phone, focusing on Yemen and Gaza. This conversation follows Saudi-led coalition attacks on Mukalla, Yemen, reflecting growing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 02:59 IST
Diplomatic Dialogues: UAE and US Discuss Regional Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic exchange, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding regional issues.

The primary focus of the phone call, reported by state news agency WAM, included developments in Yemen and Gaza.

This call follows recent Saudi-led coalition attacks on Mukalla in southern Yemen, highlighting escalating tensions in the area.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Bolivar Faces Dollar Pressure: Currency Implications

Venezuela's Bolivar Faces Dollar Pressure: Currency Implications

 Global
2
Access Denied: Aid Organizations Face Uncertain Future in Gaza

Access Denied: Aid Organizations Face Uncertain Future in Gaza

 Global
3
Senegal Triumphs Over Benin with Ten Men to Secure Group D Victory

Senegal Triumphs Over Benin with Ten Men to Secure Group D Victory

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Medical Struggles: Hiccups, Hernias, and History

Bolsonaro's Medical Struggles: Hiccups, Hernias, and History

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025