BMW launches premium performance motorcycle M1000 RR in India at Rs 42 lakh onwards

German automotive major BMW Group on Thursday launched its premium performance motorcycle model, BMW M1000 RR, in India with price starting at Rs 42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Available as completely built-up units (CBU), the first 'M model' from BMW Motorrad in India can be booked at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships from Thursday onwards, BMW Group India said in a statement.

The motorcycle is available in two variants -- BMW M 1000 RR priced at Rs 42 lakh and BMW M 1000 RR Competition tagged at Rs 45 lakh, the statement said.

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said,'' The all-new BMW M 1000 RR is born on the racetrack and stands for absolute dedication and the will to perform... The most powerful BMW Motorrad superbike in India, with its powerful engine, expressive design and exclusive equipment the all-new BMW M 1000 RR is an absolute delight on the racetrack and in everyday use.” The BMW M 1000 RR powered by a 999 cc, 4-cylinder in-line engine with a peak output of 212 hp. It can accelerate from 0-100 Km in 3.1 seconds and can achieve maximum speed of 306 km/hr. It comes with four standard riding modes -- Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race.

