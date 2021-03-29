New Abu Dhabi plant to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

New Abu Dhabi plant to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine from China's SinopharmReuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-03-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 10:04 IST
A new pharmaceutical plant in Abu Dhabi will start making a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm later this year under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42).
The vaccine will be called Hayat-Vax when manufactured in the United Arab Emirates but is the same BiBP inactivated vaccine that has been administered in the UAE since it was approved by authorities in December.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
