Left Menu

Sterling edges higher as Britain gets ready for April re-opening

Sterling edged higher against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday as traders look past economic data in Britain and focused on a planned April re-opening of shops in England. Data showed that Britain's economy grew faster than previously thought in the final three months of last year, with gross domestic product rising 1.3% from the previous quarter.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:53 IST
Sterling edges higher as Britain gets ready for April re-opening
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling edged higher against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday as traders look past economic data in Britain and focused on a planned April re-opening of shops in England.

Data showed that Britain's economy grew faster than previously thought in the final three months of last year, with gross domestic product rising 1.3% from the previous quarter. It still shrank by the most in more than three centuries in 2020. Mortgage lender Nationwide said British house prices grew less than expected in March. House prices fell by a monthly 0.2%, slowing the pace of their annual increase to 5.7% from 6.9% in March.

Traders looked past the weak numbers as "these data points won't be reflective of conditions in the UK economy soon as the stages of re-opening start to elapse," said Simon Harvey, senior FX Market Analyst at Monex Europe in London. Lockdown restrictions are gradually being lifted in England, with more substantial changes, including the re-opening of non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality settings, set to take place on April 12.

Sterling edged up 0.2% to $1.3772 at 1107 GMT versus the dollar, which rose to multi-month peaks versus other currencies this week amid U.S. generous fiscal stimulus and speedy vaccinations. After rising above $1.42 in February to its highest level against the dollar since April 2018, sterling lost some ground versus the dollar in March.

Monex's Harvey said cable currently looks cheap, "given what could be in store next month for the UK economy". Versus the euro, sterling was on track to its sixth consecutive monthly gain. It was 0.1% higher at 85.20 pence against the single currency.

The British currency has gained 4.5% against the euro so far this year, with analysts attributing the move largely to the pace of the UK's vaccine rollout, while Europe's vaccination program has lagged behind and COVID cases are rising. "If things carry on the way they are now, I think we could see EURGBP trading around 83.00 pence by the end of the year," said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital in London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

A woman entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the worlds most populous Muslim nation...

Govt mandates RBI for maintaining retail inflation target at 4 pc plus minus 2% till March 31, 2026: Economic Affairs Secretary.

Govt mandates RBI for maintaining retail inflation target at 4 pc plus minus 2 till March 31, 2026 Economic Affairs Secretary....

Sensex tanks 627 pts on last day but ends FY21 with spectacular 68pc gains

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 627 points to end below the 50,000 level on the last day of 2020-21 fiscal due to heavy profit booking in HDFC twins, RIL and Infosys but closed the financial year with a whopping 68 per cent rise.The 30-share...

Turkish court sends back indictment on pro-Kurdish party on procedural grounds - Anadolu

Turkeys top court sent back an indictment calling for the closure of the pro-Kurdish Peoples Democratic Party HDP to the prosecutor on procedural grounds, state-owned Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday.The Constitutional Court ruled that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021