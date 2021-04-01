Left Menu

U.S. ITC says SK Innovation didn't infringe on LG Energy Solution patents

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) said on Wednesday South Korean battery company SK Innovation Co Ltd did not violate rival LG Energy Solution's battery-related patents. The trade panel said it expects to announce a final decision for this case on Aug. 2. In 2019, LG Energy Solution, whose clients include Tesla Inc , General Motors Co and Hyundai Motor Co , filed four patent infringement claims against SK Innovation to the ITC.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 01-04-2021 06:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 06:46 IST
The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) said on Wednesday South Korean battery company SK Innovation Co Ltd did not violate rival LG Energy Solution's battery-related patents. The initial determination by the ITC marks the first time LG Chem's wholly-owned battery division LG Energy Solution has received a negative initial determination from the trade panel for one of its several legal disputes with SK.

"The ITC's decision is regrettable, but we respect its decision. With remaining procedures, we plan to study the details of the initial ruling to better prove infringement of our patents," LG Energy Solution said in a statement. An initial determination by a sole ITC judge is reviewed by the full commission. The trade panel said it expects to announce a final decision for this case on Aug. 2.

In 2019, LG Energy Solution, whose clients include Tesla Inc , General Motors Co and Hyundai Motor Co , filed four patent infringement claims against SK Innovation to the ITC.

