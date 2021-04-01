Left Menu

Easebuzz raises $4 mn funding from 8i Ventures, others

Former Citrus Pay founders Amrish Rau and Jitendra Gupta also participated as investors in the seed funding round, a statement said.The proceeds of the funding will be used to strengthen the product team, enhance sales and marketing efforts and offer more payment APIs and solutions for small and mid-size enterprises, it added.Application program interface or API is a set of functions and procedures for building software.Incubated by Symbiosis Centre for entrepreneurship and innovation in 2017, Easebuzz is a payments infrastructure company that powers digital collections and payments for Indias USD 800 billion retail economy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 11:11 IST
Easebuzz raises $4 mn funding from 8i Ventures, others

Easebuzz, a B2B-focused payments solutions company, on Thursday said it has raised USD 4 million (about Rs 29.3 crore) in funding led by 8i ventures, Varanium capital and Guild Capital. Former Citrus Pay founders Amrish Rau and Jitendra Gupta also participated as investors in the seed funding round, a statement said.

The proceeds of the funding will be used to strengthen the product team, enhance sales and marketing efforts and offer more payment APIs and solutions for small and mid-size enterprises, it added.

Application program interface or API is a set of functions and procedures for building software.

Incubated by Symbiosis Centre for entrepreneurship and innovation in 2017, Easebuzz is a payments infrastructure company that powers digital collections and payments for India's USD 800 billion retail economy. Over the last one year, thousands of small businesses in the country have upgraded collections from cash to digital using Easebuzz's automated collection and payment solutions. Easebuzz currently processes nearly USD 3 billion worth of transactions a year and expects to hit a USD 10 billion annual run-rate in the coming year. The company aims to develop new suites of services on its platform to help businesses further scale on digital remittances and collections.

''From inception, our product DNA was designed around removing friction out of every collection touch-point for an Indian SME...This current financing round will help us accelerate our mission of powering digital collections and payments for every retail business in India,'' Easebuzz MD Rohit Prasad said.

Vertices Partners represented Easebuzz as their legal advisors for the transaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Commodity market participants seek FM's intervention as volumes shrink in Feb-Mar

The Commodity Participants Association of India CPAI on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought her immediate intervention and policy support following a sharp decline in the volumes of exchange-traded commodities.During...

INSIGHT-Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germanys 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.After winning interna...

Expert Panel on Drug Driving proposes criminal limits

To reduce the trauma of road crashes caused by drug-impaired drivers, an Independent Expert Panel on Drug Driving has proposed criminal limits and blood infringement thresholds for 25 impairing drugs, Minister of Police Poto Williams and Tr...

Singapore waives levies on foreign workers during stay-home period

Singapore on Thursday said it would waive levies on foreign workers, including maids, during their stay-home notice periods from January to September 2021 to help employers manage the increased costs associated with the COVID-19 safety meas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021