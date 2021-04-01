Left Menu

Novelis announces closing of EUR500 million senior green notes offering

Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla-led Hindalco Industries, has completed offering of 500 million euro aggregate principal amount of 3.375 per cent euro-denominated senior green notes due on April 15, 2029 by Novelis Sheet Ingot GmbH, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Novelis.

ANI | Atlanta | Updated: 01-04-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 11:22 IST
Novelis announces closing of EUR500 million senior green notes offering
The proceeds will be used to refinance new or existing eligible green projects.. Image Credit: ANI

Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla-led Hindalco Industries, has completed offering of 500 million euro aggregate principal amount of 3.375 per cent euro-denominated senior green notes due on April 15, 2029 by Novelis Sheet Ingot GmbH, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Novelis. The notes are guaranteed jointly and severally on a senior unsecured basis by Novelis and by certain Novelis subsidiaries.

The net proceeds of offering together with cash on hand will be used to repay a portion of Novelis's outstanding term loans due June 2, 2022 plus accrued and unpaid interest besides paying certain fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing and offering of green notes. In addition, Novelis intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds received from the offering to finance and refinance new or existing eligible green projects.

The green notes were offered in a private offering that was exempt from registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended. The green notes were offered within the United States to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with rule 144A and outside the United States in accordance with regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933 as amended.

Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Ltd, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and the metals flagship company of Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai. Novelis operates 23 facilities in 9 countries. It has 11,000 employees and annual revenues of 12.3 billion dollars. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Commodity market participants seek FM's intervention as volumes shrink in Feb-Mar

The Commodity Participants Association of India CPAI on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought her immediate intervention and policy support following a sharp decline in the volumes of exchange-traded commodities.During...

INSIGHT-Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germanys 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.After winning interna...

Expert Panel on Drug Driving proposes criminal limits

To reduce the trauma of road crashes caused by drug-impaired drivers, an Independent Expert Panel on Drug Driving has proposed criminal limits and blood infringement thresholds for 25 impairing drugs, Minister of Police Poto Williams and Tr...

Singapore waives levies on foreign workers during stay-home period

Singapore on Thursday said it would waive levies on foreign workers, including maids, during their stay-home notice periods from January to September 2021 to help employers manage the increased costs associated with the COVID-19 safety meas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021