Left Menu

Hiranandani Estate, Thane unveils Modish Studio Homes at Solitaire

The Covid- 19 pandemic rebooted and redesigned trends across industries including real estate.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 11:23 IST
Hiranandani Estate, Thane unveils Modish Studio Homes at Solitaire
Hiranandani Group logo. Image Credit: ANI

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Covid- 19 pandemic rebooted and redesigned trends across industries including real estate. The pandemic life resurfaced the need for owning a personal abode as a priority and preferred commodity on the grounds of safety and stability. Rapid urbanization and employment- led migration lures young workforces to house- hunt in the bustling metro cities.

The globe trotter youths have led to the advent of the studio apartment trend into India. Studio apartments are considered the ideal 'first home' in a metro city which has a higher cost of living as compared to other cities. These apartments are often seen as 'bachelor or single-user accommodation', now also witness small families or a group of 2 or 3 co-workers/ friends move in together. Many international cosmopolitan cities like New York, Manhattan and Singapore offer studio-style living to their emerging homebuyers and the same trend has now followed to India's financial capital - the city of Mumbai and MMR.

Hiranandani Group, being ahead of the curve, caters to this new-age homebuyer by developing neo-classical 'Studios' at the 'Solitaire' tower in the mega township of Hiranandani Estate, Ghodbunder Road, Thane. Designed to offer a global lifestyle, these personalised abodes bespoke modern contemporary living and cutting-edge style statement. The 36-storey tower offers ready- to- move- in modish studio homes with Occupation Certificate and attracts no GST. "A Solitaire studio home is the perfect abode for the affluent millennial homebuyer who seeks affordable luxury at an attractive price point, low risk and low maintenance. Solitaire offers hassle-free multi-functional living spaces. These boutique studio homes befit the need of the working professionals to help accord themselves to the Live, Work and Play philosophy in a vibrant township that offers a holistic community living and a smart living all within a one-stop destination," said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder and MD, Hiranandani Group.

A contemporary studio space that echoes 'minimalism', Solitaire homes ensure well- efficient layout with smart- modular furniture to best suit the flexi- lifestyle. Additionally, these studio homes are located within Hiranandani Estates, an integrated township that flourishes with world-class education, healthcare, high street retail, convenience and entertainment zones in its thriving ecosystem. The apartments come complete with marble flooring in the living and dining areas; a well-designed kitchen with a platform including a base unit and hob; standard bathroom fittings and corrosion-resistant plumbing. A Hiranandani home is about an environment conducive to every individual. It offers a high level of comfort, a sense of security and a feeling of bliss in everyday living. Furthermore, a studio home in Solitaire offers boutique-sized lakeside homes with an overall global lifestyle in Hiranandani Estate, Thane an integrated state-of-the-art township.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Commodity market participants seek FM's intervention as volumes shrink in Feb-Mar

The Commodity Participants Association of India CPAI on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought her immediate intervention and policy support following a sharp decline in the volumes of exchange-traded commodities.During...

INSIGHT-Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germanys 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.After winning interna...

Expert Panel on Drug Driving proposes criminal limits

To reduce the trauma of road crashes caused by drug-impaired drivers, an Independent Expert Panel on Drug Driving has proposed criminal limits and blood infringement thresholds for 25 impairing drugs, Minister of Police Poto Williams and Tr...

Singapore waives levies on foreign workers during stay-home period

Singapore on Thursday said it would waive levies on foreign workers, including maids, during their stay-home notice periods from January to September 2021 to help employers manage the increased costs associated with the COVID-19 safety meas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021