Left Menu

Why Skill-Based Games Are Rising In Popularity In India

Arcadia | Updated: 01-04-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 11:55 IST
Why Skill-Based Games Are Rising In Popularity In India
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The gaming industry is seeing a huge transition with increased connectivity, a greater need for social interaction, and the growing youth of the country who loves to play. Amongst many online games in India, it is worth mentioning that skill-based games are leading the way. Before diving deep into skill-based games to dig into the reason behind their popularity, it is essentially important to first classify them.

What are Skill-based Games?

Skill-based games are the game in which the outcome is primarily dependent on the skills of the player instead of sheer luck and does not include games of mere skills, chance, and lotteries.

Just a quick overview of the gaming industry of India tells that it is divided into the offline gaming industry and online gaming industry, and in both sectors, skill-based games, especially card games are blooming. From 6 million users in F.Y 13-4, the number of card game players has increased to 20.69 million. One of the most popular card games which have remained popular throughout history is Solitaire which tests the real strategic skills of the players.

Demographics of Players in India

Let us now have a look at the demographic overview of the skill-based gamers to finally identify why skill-based games like solitaire are rising in popularity in India. Most of the Indian skill gamers belong to the age group of 20-44 and this genre of the game is mostly played by the South Indian. Most skill-based gamers prefer to play games on their mobile phones. 36% of the players are post-graduate (general) whereas 39% of the players are post-graduate (professional).

In short, skill-based games are preferred by people with a high level of qualification in India which isn't surprising! 44% of these users are self-employed and 34% of them work as junior to middle management executives. The game is dominant among the people who are married and have children, followed by people with a single status. Gamers engage in skill-based games primarily for two reasons- human connection and for relieving stress, about which we will talk in detail now.

Contributing Reasons for Surge in Popularity

Five primary reasons are identified that have contributed to the upsurge of the skill-based game in India.

  1. Firstly, it is because of gainful entertainment because of which the players see playing a skill-based game as a nice way of spending their free time.
  2. The second factor is they use these games for social interaction and virtual social interaction has become a lot more popular because of COVID and people have been connecting with new people in such innovative ways.
  3. The third reason why players engage in skill-based games is to relieve stress. As we have seen, most of the players of skill-based games are highly educated and are in good professions, a hectic life becomes inevitable which ultimately leads to stress. Playing a skill-based game is an innovative way to relieve stress in a quick manner because the players always have the option of engaging in a simple game of Solitaire, Sudoku, and Freecell, which are all skill-based games and are available online and therefore comes with the freedom to play anywhere and anytime.
  4. The fourth reason for the rising popularity of skill-based games includes the thrill of winning and competitiveness that it provides the users after playing the games. Statistically speaking, 20% of the gamers play a skill-based game as gainful entertainment, a surprising 36% of the players want to create new connections while playing such game, 34% of the players engage in such games to relieve their stress and 10% of the players want to experience the thrill of winning the game.
  5. Last and not least, skill-based games do not depend on luck but on the skills of the player which means that if a player wins a game, they win because they actually deserve to win the game without the role of any luck in it and therefore can claim the win without compromising which also, increases the self-confidence of the player and push them to master the game. Not to forget, these skill-based games also play a crucial role in life-building skills too!

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Osaka governor wants to cancel Olympic torch legs in area

The governor of Osaka prefecture said on Thursday that he wants to cancel the torch relay legs going through Osaka later this month, less than four months before the the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said the pre...

Back at his old franchise, Delhi Capitals pacer Umesh Yadav ready for IPL

Out of mandatory seven-day quarantine, India and Delhi Capitals fast bowler Umesh Yadav is ready to hit the deck as he returns to be with the familiar faces at his old franchise in the Indian Premier League, beginning on April 9.The 33-year...

Commodity market participants seek FM's intervention as volumes shrink in Feb-Mar

The Commodity Participants Association of India CPAI on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought her immediate intervention and policy support following a sharp decline in the volumes of exchange-traded commodities.During...

INSIGHT-Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germanys 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.After winning interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021