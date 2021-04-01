Left Menu

Access to climate finance critical for development and recovery: ADB

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has called access to climate finance a key priority for Asia and the Pacific as governments design and implement a green and resilient recovery from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 01-04-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 12:21 IST
Access to climate finance critical for development and recovery: ADB
ADB is increasing focus on supporting the poorest and most vulnerable communities in its developing member countries.. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has called access to climate finance a key priority for Asia and the Pacific as governments design and implement a green and resilient recovery from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said expanding access to finance is critical if developing economies in Asia and the Pacific are to meet their Paris Agreement goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change.

"We can no longer take a business-as-usual approach to climate change. We need to put ambitious climate actions at the centre of development," he said. "ADB is committed to supporting its developing member countries through finance, knowledge and collaboration with other development partners as they scale up climate actions and push for an ambitious outcome at COP 26 and beyond."

ADB is using a three-pronged strategy to expand access to finance for its developing members as they step up their response to the impacts of climate change. First, ADB has an ambitious corporate target to ensure 75 per cent of the total number of its committed operations support climate change mitigation and adaptation by the end of the decade with climate finance from ADB's own resources to reach 80 billion dollars cumulatively between 2019 and 2030.

ADB has also adopted explicit climate targets under its Asian Development Fund (ADF) which provides grant financing to its poorest members. ADF 13 which covers the period of 2021-24 will support climate mitigation and adaption in 35 per cent of its operations by volume and 65 per cent of its total number of projects by 2024. Second, ADB is enhancing support for adaptation and resilience that goes beyond climate proofing physical infrastructure to promote strong integration of ecological, social, institutional and financial aspects of resilience into ADB's investments.

Third, ADB is increasing focus on supporting the poorest and most vulnerable communities in its developing member countries by working with the United Kingdom, the Nordic Development Fund, and the Green Climate Fund on a community resilience programme to scale up the quantity and quality of climate adaptation finance in support of local climate adaptation actions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Osaka governor wants to cancel Olympic torch legs in area

The governor of Osaka prefecture said on Thursday that he wants to cancel the torch relay legs going through Osaka later this month, less than four months before the the opening of the Tokyo Olympics.Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said the pre...

Back at his old franchise, Delhi Capitals pacer Umesh Yadav ready for IPL

Out of mandatory seven-day quarantine, India and Delhi Capitals fast bowler Umesh Yadav is ready to hit the deck as he returns to be with the familiar faces at his old franchise in the Indian Premier League, beginning on April 9.The 33-year...

Commodity market participants seek FM's intervention as volumes shrink in Feb-Mar

The Commodity Participants Association of India CPAI on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought her immediate intervention and policy support following a sharp decline in the volumes of exchange-traded commodities.During...

INSIGHT-Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germanys 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.After winning interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021