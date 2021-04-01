Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar consolidates Q1 gains with Biden's spending plan

Backed by a $2 trillion U.S. government spending plan, the dollar consolidated its first-quarter gains on Thursday, holding near multi-month highs while a new lockdown in France weighed on the euro.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 12:53 IST
FOREX-Dollar consolidates Q1 gains with Biden's spending plan
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Backed by a $2 trillion U.S. government spending plan, the dollar consolidated its first-quarter gains on Thursday, holding near multi-month highs while a new lockdown in France weighed on the euro. In early trades in Europe, the dollar index stood at 93.286, close to a five-month high of 93.439 reached on Wednesday.

The U.S. currency gained 3.57% against the basket of six major currencies during the first quarter of 2021, its best quarterly performance since 2018 with investors betting on a swift and robust economic recovery. The gains came as the euro, the biggest component in the index, suffers from concerns the euro zone's economic recovery is being hampered by the third wave of COVID-19 infections.

President Emmanuel Macron ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks while the currency bloc also lagged the United States in vaccination programs. "As long as the news flow on either side of the Atlantic is more or less opposed there is really not much to be said in support of the euro," Commerzbank analyst Antje Praefcke wrote to her clients.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced his long-awaited $2 trillion-plus job plan, including $621 billion to rebuild infrastructure. The euro changed hands at $1.1720, after hitting a near five-month low of $1.1704. Against the British pound, the common currency was up 0.08% after hitting a 13-month low of 0.85025 pounds.

The U.S. currency held firm against the yen after ending March with its biggest monthly gains since November 2016. The dollar traded at 110.77 yen, having risen to as much as 110.97, its highest in a year.

As the U.S. dollar maintained its strength, the Australian dollar dropped 0.67% to $0.7542, a low last seen in late December. The offshore Chinese yuan eased 0.3% to 6.582 to the dollar, as data showed China's factory activity in March expanded at the slowest pace in almost a year.

While currency trading is expected to slow towards the Easter holidays in many parts of the world, the dollar could gain if key U.S. economic indicators surprise on the upside. A survey by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Thursday is expected to show a further improvement in manufacturing activity.

Economists expect Friday's U.S. job data to show an increase of about 650,000 payrolls in March while the latest chatter in the market is it could swing higher, and even top one million. The ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday U.S. private payrolls increased by 517,000 jobs last month, slightly lower than market forecasts.

In the crypto-asset market, bitcoin maintained its firmness over the past several days to trade at $58,721.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Thursday fell Rs 23 to Rs 5,777 per five quintal in futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for April delivery...

Bangladesh bowls in rain-shortened Twenty20 vs New Zealand

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl Thursday in the third Twenty20 cricket international against New Zealand, reduced to 10 overs a side by rain.The toss was finally made at almost 9 p.m., two hours after the scheduled start after a...

Govt proposes to establish alternate funding, increase assistance in new Rare Disease Policy Draft

The new Rare Disease Policy Draft Report of the government has proposed establishment of alternate funding through voluntary crowd funding and corporate funding, and increase in assistance for patients needing one time treatment from Rs 15 ...

European stocks inch towards record high as PMIs, chip rally support

European stocks kicked off the new quarter with gains on Thursday, as optimism around a new U.S. government spending plan and strong factory activity data out of the euro zone eclipsed concerns about another lockdown in France.The pan-Europ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021