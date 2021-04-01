Delhi: Fire engulfs 40 shops in Rani Bagh

A fire broke out at a shop and spread to 39 others in the Sabzi Mandi area of Rani Bagh in northwest Delhi on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No injuries have been reported yet, they said.

A call about the fire was received around 11 am after which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

A short circuit is suspected to be the cause behind the blaze, he said, adding that the fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway.

