Left Menu

Macrotech Developers IPO to open on Apr 7; sets price band at Rs 483-486

It had received Sebis nod in January 2010 but later shelved the plan due to unfavourable market conditions post the global financial crisis.In April 2018, Lodha Developers again filed the draft papers and got markets regulators approval in July 2018 to launch its IPO to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:45 IST
Macrotech Developers IPO to open on Apr 7; sets price band at Rs 483-486

Realty major Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Developers, on Thursday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 483-486 a share for its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on April 7.

The issue will close on April 9 and bidding for anchor investors will be open on April 6, Macrotech Developers said in a statement.

The initial public offer (IPO) is a fresh issuance of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 2,500 crore. This includes a reservation of equity shares of up to Rs 30 crore to employees.

The Mumbai-based realty firm plans to utilize about Rs 1,500 crore from the net proceeds towards repayment of outstanding borrowings, up to Rs 375 crore for acquisition of land or land developmental rights and for general corporate purposes.

This would be the third attempt by Lodha Developers to launch a public issue and list its shares on the stock exchanges.

The company had filed its preliminary papers for the first time in September 2009, to raise about Rs 2,800 crore. It had received Sebi's nod in January 2010 but later shelved the plan due to unfavourable market conditions post the global financial crisis.

In April 2018, Lodha Developers again filed the draft papers and got markets regulator's approval in July 2018 to launch its IPO to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore. However, the plan was shelved amid market turmoil.

The privately-held Lodha Group, which was founded in 1995 by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, is a leading player in the Indian real estate market. It has a presence in Mumbai, Pune, and London.

Lodha Group is the country's largest residential real estate developer by sales bookings.

The group had made a foray into the London realty market in 2013 and acquired two prime sites in central London for an investment of about 400 million pounds. Axis Capital JP Morgan India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the global coordinators and book running lead managers to the issue. Further, ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, YES Securities (India) Ltd, SBI Capital Markets and BOB Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the IPO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Juhi Chawla urges fans to make April 'cool' by planting a sapling

Taking a step towards environment protection on the occasion of April Fools Day, Bollywood star Juhi Chawla urged people to plant a tree and make the month April Cool, instead of April Fool. The Yes Boss actor took to Twitter and shared a b...

Lockdown home-working thwarts Germany's burglars

The number of break-ins in Germany fell to an all-time low last year because so many people were working from home, the insurance industry association GDV said on Thursday. Insurance claims for break-ins fell to 85,000 in 2020, 10,000 fewer...

Bulgaria's ruling GERB extends lead ahead of Sunday's vote, COVID could hit turnout

Bulgarias ruling centre-right GERB party has extended its lead over the opposition Socialists ahead of Sundays parliamentary election but is set to fall short of a majority as smaller parties win seats, an opinion poll published on Thursday...

From Naxal-hit Malkangiri to Puri beach, budding sand artist sculpts success story

From a remote village in Naxal-hit Malkangiri district to the world-famous beach in Puri, 24-year-old budding sand artist Muka Kabasi is making waves with his creations.Born and brought up in a farming family with limited resources to make ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021