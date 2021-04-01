Macrotech Developers IPO to open on Apr 7; sets price band at Rs 483-486

Realty major Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Developers, on Thursday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 483-486 a share for its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on April 7.

The issue will close on April 9 and bidding for anchor investors will be open on April 6, Macrotech Developers said in a statement.

Advertisement

The initial public offer (IPO) is a fresh issuance of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 2,500 crore. This includes a reservation of equity shares of up to Rs 30 crore to employees.

The Mumbai-based realty firm plans to utilize about Rs 1,500 crore from the net proceeds towards repayment of outstanding borrowings, up to Rs 375 crore for acquisition of land or land developmental rights and for general corporate purposes.

This would be the third attempt by Lodha Developers to launch a public issue and list its shares on the stock exchanges.

The company had filed its preliminary papers for the first time in September 2009, to raise about Rs 2,800 crore. It had received Sebi's nod in January 2010 but later shelved the plan due to unfavourable market conditions post the global financial crisis.

In April 2018, Lodha Developers again filed the draft papers and got markets regulator's approval in July 2018 to launch its IPO to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore. However, the plan was shelved amid market turmoil.

The privately-held Lodha Group, which was founded in 1995 by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, is a leading player in the Indian real estate market. It has a presence in Mumbai, Pune, and London.

Lodha Group is the country's largest residential real estate developer by sales bookings.

The group had made a foray into the London realty market in 2013 and acquired two prime sites in central London for an investment of about 400 million pounds. Axis Capital JP Morgan India and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the global coordinators and book running lead managers to the issue. Further, ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Securities, JM Financial, YES Securities (India) Ltd, SBI Capital Markets and BOB Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the IPO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)