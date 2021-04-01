Left Menu

Mastercard to invest about Rs 733 cr in Airtel Africa’s mobile money biz

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:18 IST
Mastercard to invest about Rs 733 cr in Airtel Africa’s mobile money biz

Airtel Africa on Thursday announced that Mastercard would invest USD 100 million (about Rs 733 crore) in its wholly-owned subsidiary Airtel Mobile Commerce BV (AMC BV).

Mastercard would hold a minority stake in AMC BV on completion of the deal, with Airtel Africa continuing to hold the majority stake, an Airtel statement said.

Sources privy to the development said Mastercard would get about 3.75 per cent stake in the company.

AMC BV is currently the holding company for several of Airtel Africa’s mobile money operations and is intended to own and operate the mobile money businesses across all of Airtel Africa’s 14 operating countries.

''Airtel Africa, a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries across Africa, announces the signing of an agreement under which Mastercard, a leading innovator and global technology company in the payments industry, will invest $100 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce BV...,'' Airtel statement said.

The transaction values Airtel Africa’s mobile money business at USD 2.65 billion on a cash and debt-free basis.

The transaction is subject to regulatory nod, and the transfer of specified mobile money business assets and contracts into AMC BV.

''Alongside the investment, the Group and Mastercard have extended commercial agreements and signed a new commercial framework which will deepen their partnerships across numerous geographies and areas including card issuance, payment gateway, payment processing, merchant acceptance and remittance solutions, among others,'' Airtel statement said.

The proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce Group debt and invest in network and sales infrastructure in the respective operating countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-In Virginia governor’s race, Trump’s false stolen-election claim looms large

Virginia will elect a new governor this November, one of the first state-wide races in the post-Trump era.Judging from the crowded field of seven Republican hopefuls vying for that seat, former President Donald Trump still looms large and c...

Sensex zooms 520.68 points to close at 50,029.83; Nifty rises 176.65 points to 14,867.35.

Sensex zooms 520.68 points to close at 50,029.83 Nifty rises 176.65 points to 14,867.35....

Bank credit to grow 10 pc in FY22 on faster GDP expansion, policy measures: Crisil

Banking systems credit growth will almost double to 10 per cent in 2021-22 on the economic recovery and policy interventions, ratings agency Crisil said on Thursday.The quantum of gross non-performing assets NPAs will rise up to 10.5-11 per...

EIB and Brenmiller Energy sign €7.5m deal for thermal storage factory in Israel

The European Investment Bank EIB and Brenmiller Energy, an Israeli provider of industrial energy storage solutions, have signed a 7.5 million financing agreement to back the companys construction of the first large-scale factory for its bGe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021