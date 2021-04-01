Ashok Leyland's commercial vehicles sales at 17,231 units in Mar

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported total sales of 17,231 units of commercial vehicles in March.

The company had sold a total of 2,126 units in March last year when sales were impacted by the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19.

Total medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were at 11,101 units. It was at 1,778 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Light commercial vehicle sales were at 6,130 units in March this year. It was at 348 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales last month stood at 15,761 units. It was at 1,734 units in March last year, the company added.

