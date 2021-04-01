Left Menu

Jana Small Finance Bank files IPO papers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:25 IST
Jana Small Finance Bank files IPO papers

Jana Small Finance Bank has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to float an initial share-sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 700 crore and an offer for sale of up to 92,53,659 shares by existing shareholders, the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Sebi showed.

Those selling shares in the offer-for-sale include Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Enam Securities, North Haven Private Equity Asia Platinum Pte Ltd, QRG Enterprises and Tree Line Asia Master Fund (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

According to merchant banking sources, the IPO is expected to fetch Rs 1,100 crore.

The small finance bank has proposed to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier – 1 capital base to meet future capital requirements. The proceeds will also be used for meeting the expenses in relation to the offer.

Jana Small Finance Bank said it may consider a pre-IPO placement of an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore, including by way of a proposed further issue to its promoters for an amount of up to Rs 400 crore.

The pre-IPO placement, if undertaken, will be completed prior to filing of the DRHP with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

In case the pre-IPO placement is undertaken, the amount raised will be reduced from the fresh issue.

The lender serves underbanked customers through various products, including zero balance savings accounts, fixed deposits with attractive interest rates, collateral-free loans and affordable housing loan schemes.

It offers loans to MSMEs, agriculture sector, individuals, affordable housing sector and two-wheeler buyers.

The small finance bank also provides gold loans to customers.

It is one of the 10 financial institutions to have received an in-principle nod from RBI to function as a small finance bank in 2015. The bank received its final banking licence in April 2017.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets have been appointed as merchant bankers to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's Mabion aims to produce Novavax vaccine for Europe from Q3

Polands Mabion aims to start production of U.S. firm Novavaxs coronavirus vaccine for Europe from the third quarter, representatives of the biotechnology company said. Mabion and Novavax last month signed a framework deal on the transfer of...

Ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala, Nadda meets Mata Amritanandamayi, receives blessings

With less than a week left for the Assembly polls in Kerala, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday met spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi and received her blessings. Received the blessings of Mata Amritananda...

Pakistan will look to play modern-day cricket in South Africa: Babar

Pakistan will adopt a modern day approach in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa and look to put 300 plus totals by finishing with a flourish, captain Babar Azam said on Thursday.Pakistan will play three ODIs and four T20Is against...

Iran adds advanced machines enriching underground at Natanz -IAEA report

Iran has started enriching uranium with a fourth cascade, or cluster, of advanced IR-2m machines at its underground Natanz plant, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog obtained by Reuters on Thursday showed, in a further breach of Irans nucl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021