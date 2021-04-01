Left Menu

UK refers Facebook acquisition of Giphy for in-depth probe

Britain on Thursday referred Facebook Inc's acquisition of GIF website Giphy for an in-depth probe after Facebook told the country's competition watchdog it would not be offering any concessions to address antitrust concerns. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last week gave Facebook and Giphy five working days to offer proposals to address its concerns over their merger deal.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:58 IST
UK refers Facebook acquisition of Giphy for in-depth probe

Britain on Thursday referred Facebook Inc's acquisition of GIF website Giphy for an in-depth probe after Facebook told the country's competition watchdog it would not be offering any concessions to address antitrust concerns.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last week gave Facebook and Giphy five working days to offer proposals to address its concerns over their merger deal. However, the CMA said on Thursday that Facebook had informed it last Thursday that it would not be offering any remedies to address its competition concerns.]

"We will continue to fully cooperate with the CMA's investigation," a Facebook spokesman said in an emailed statement. "This merger is good for competition and in the interests of everyone in the UK who uses GIPHY and our services - from developers to service providers to content creators," he added.

Giphy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Facebook, the world's largest social media company bought Giphy, a website for making and sharing animated images, or GIFs, in May last year to integrate it with its photo-sharing app, Instagram. However, a source told Reuters in June that Facebook was pausing the integration.

The CMA began an initial investigation in January at a time when the social media network was under global regulatory scrutiny over antitrust concerns. After the initial investigation, the CMA said that if the two companies remain merged, Giphy could have less incentive to expand its digital advertising, raising concerns about Facebook's existing market power in display advertising.

Facebook had said that Giphy's integrations with other social platforms like Twitter Snapchat and ByteDance's TikTok would not change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Six candidates in fray for Serchhip bypoll

Six candidates, including one Independent, are in the fray for the upcoming bypoll to Serchhip assembly seat to be held on April 17, an official said on Thursday.The official said that five candidates from five political parties and an Inde...

Kerala reports 2,798 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala saw a steep rise in daily fresh infections on Thursday, registering 2,798 new COVID-19 cases and 1,835 recoveries with over 26,000 people presently undergoing treatment for the virus. The toll mounted to 4,632 with 11 more recent dea...

Pak Cabinet rejects proposal to import cotton and sugar from India; links it with Kashmir

In a volte-face, Pakistans Cabinet on Thursday rejected the proposal of a high-powered committee to import cotton and sugar from India, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asserting that there can be no normalisation of ties until Ne...

Serving Scotland Yard officer found guilty of far-right terror offence

A serving Scotland Yard police constable was found guilty on Thursday of being a member of a banned far-right organisation and possessing documents that could have been of use to a terrorist after an investigation by the police forces Count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021