Left Menu

Tata Power takes over power distribution operations in north-eastern Odisha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:37 IST
Tata Power takes over power distribution operations in north-eastern Odisha

Tata Power on Thursday said it has taken over power distribution operations in north-eastern Odisha from April 1.

Tata Power has taken over the management and operations of NESCO (North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha) from April 1, 2021, upon completion of the sale process, as per a regulatory filing.

Now, NESCO will operate under the company name as TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL), the filing said.

As per an order issued by Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission(OERC), Tata Power holds 51 per cent of equity with management control and state-owned GRIDCO will have 49 per cent shares in the company.

The company said Tata Power has today (on Thursday) acquired a 51 per cent equity stake in TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) at a consideration of Rs 191.25 crore.

TPNODL was incorporated on March 20, 2021, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of GRIDCO Ltd (GRIDCO) to carry out the business of NESCO utility.

OERC vide its vesting order dated March 25, 2021, has vested the license to TPNODL to carry out the function of distribution and retail supply of electricity covering the distribution circles of Balasore, Bhadrak, Baripada, Jajpur and Keonjhar in Odisha for a period of 25 years effective April 1, 2021.

TPNODL will now be responsible for the distribution and retail supply of electricity in five circles of NESCO, covering close to 2 million consumers with annual input energy of 5,450 MUs.

This covers a geographical spread of more than 27,500 sq km and a network of more than 90,000 CKT km (Circuit kilometres) for a license period of 25 years.

With this, Tata Power now distributes power in the entire state of Odisha with a total customer base of 9 million.

Tata Power consumer base now stands at 11.5 million across Mumbai, New Delhi, Odisha and Ajmer as the largest private sector power distribution company in the country.

''It is a proud moment for us that on the auspicious occasion of 'Utkal Diwas', we have taken over the operations of NESCO in the State of Odisha.

''We are committed to providing reliable, affordable and quality power supply along with superior customer service. We are thankful to the Odisha Government and OERC for giving us this opportunity and reaffirm Tata Power’s commitment of 'Lighting up Lives' for the people of Odisha,'' Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tiger cub found dead at Ranthambore national park

A five-month-old tiger cub was found dead at the Ranthambore national park in Rajasthans Sawaimadhopur district on Thursday, according to an official.The carcass was found in a mutilated condition in the Gandhra Deh hilly area by forest gua...

Directors Srijit Mukherji, Kaushik Ganguly win big in Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla

National award winning director Srijit Mukherjis Bengali crime thriller Vinci Da got the Best Film honour at the 4th Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla while Kaushik Ganguly won the Best Director crown for Jyesthoputro which traces the conflicts of...

Baseball-Nationals' home opener postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The Washington Nationals home opener against the New York Mets scheduled to be played on Thursday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, Major League Baseball said.The decision was made a day after the Nationals said one of their player...

Punjab CM expresses grief over demise of Professor Kulwant Singh Grewal

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Professor Kulwant Singh Grewal. He also condoled the bereaved family members of him.Saddened to hear of Prof. Kulwant Singh Grewal Jis demise. He w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021