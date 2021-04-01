Left Menu

Many devotees arrived for Kumbh without coronavirus test report, inspection reveals

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:16 IST
Many devotees arrived for Kumbh without coronavirus test report, inspection reveals

Many devotees who arrived here on Thursday for the Kumbh Mela did not carry their coronavirus report, according to an inspection conducted by Garhwal Commissioner Ravinath Raman at the local railway station.

Station Superintendent M K Singh told him that around 10,000 pilgrims are arriving every day for the Kumbh that started on Thursday.

The Garhwal Commissioner said the railway authorities have been to to let the devotees proceed to the Mela area only after they produce their negative RT-PCR report. Those who arrive without a report should be tested on the spot and allowed to proceed only after their coronavirus report turns out to be negative, he said.

The Garhwal Commissioner has ordered the expansion of the waiting area, augmenting drinking water and toilet facilities for passengers awaiting their reports at the railway station.

He asked the railway authorities to coordinate with officials of the railway stations from where the trains originate and ensure that only passengers who carry a negative test reports are allowed to board the Haridwar-bound trains.

The Uttarakhand High Court has made it mandatory for devotees attending the Kumbh Mela to bring their negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours on arrival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nitin Gadkari announces upgradation, reconstruction of several projects across country

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced a slew of construction and rehabilitation projects for roads in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Ladakh and Telangana. Land acquisition for the work of rehabi...

George Floyd's girlfriend tells jury of struggle with addiction, first kiss

George Floyds girlfriend smiled through tears as she told a jury on Thursday how they first met when he offered to pray with her, less than three years before his deadly arrest, and described how they both struggled with opioid addiction. C...

Pakistan placed in 'poor' category in freedom of expression: Report

Pakistan has performed poorly with respect to legal protections for the right to freedom of expression of its citizens during 2020, according to a new assessment report published by the Media Matters for Democracy. According to The News Int...

Boat carries 1,200 survivors from Mozambique militant attack to safety

A boat carrying 1,200 survivors of a deadly attack by Islamic State-linked insurgents in northern Mozambique reached safety in the port of Pemba on Thursday, some of them crying on arrival after spending days hiding in the bush. Aid workers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021