Left Menu

Sobha clocks record sales bookings of Rs 3,137 cr in FY21 despite COVID

Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Monday reported record sales bookings of Rs 3,137 crore during the last fiscal year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Total sales value achieved during FY20-21 is the highest ever in the history of the company, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 19:43 IST
Sobha clocks record sales bookings of Rs 3,137 cr in FY21 despite COVID

Realty firm Sobha Ltd on Monday reported record sales bookings of Rs 3,137 crore during the last fiscal year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Its sales bookings stood at Rs 2,880.6 crore in the 2019-20 financial year. ''We have achieved total sales volume of 40,13,381 square feet valued at Rs 31.37 billion. Total sales value achieved during FY20-21 is the highest ever in the history of the company,'' the Bengaluru-based firm said in a regulatory filing. The company achieved 9 per cent higher sales in value terms and 10 per cent higher average price realization as compared to FY2019-20. ''Despite of COVID-19 impact during Q1-21, Gurugram, Kochi, Thrissur and Pune have surpassed their sales performance as compared to FY19-20,'' Sobha said. Excluding Bengaluru, other regions total contribution to overall sales volume and value is the highest in the history of the company, it added. In the fourth quarter of last fiscal, sales bookings grew 54 per cent to Rs 1,072 crore from Rs 694.5 crore in the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

New Yorkers rally outside court where man faces anti-Asian hate crime charge

Asian Americans and community activists rallied against anti-Asian hate crimes on Monday outside a New York courthouse where a man charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime was due to face his first hearing before a ...

U.S. expects 'difficult' Iran talks, sees no quick breakthrough

The United States expects indirect talks with Iran that begin on Tuesday about both sides resuming compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to be difficult and does not foresee any early breakthrough. We dont underestimate the scale of th...

Israel's president set to announce candidate to form new government

Israels president planned on Tuesday to announce a candidate to try to form a government after consultations he held with political parties left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the apparent favourite with the most endorsements. But the pr...

Guatemala to buy 16 million Russian Sputnik V vaccines

Guatemala is purchasing 16 million Russian Sputnik V vaccines against COVID-19 in order to inoculate about half the Central American countrys population, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Monday.In a public address, Giammattei said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021