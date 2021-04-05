Eco-friendly baby products start-up SuperBottoms on Monday said it has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 14.6 crore) in series A funding from Saama Capital and DSG Consumer Partners. SuperBottoms had raised its first external capital of Rs 1.6 crore in November 2018 from Titan Capital and Venture Catalysts.

''It's the unstinted support of the parent community that underlies our organic growth into a trustworthy, safe, better-for-you brand for children. The funds raised will be invested in initiatives that will help spread awareness around the concept of cloth diapering to a larger audience base,'' SuperBottoms founder Pallavi Utagi said in a statement.

Run by a core team of mothers, SuperBottoms sells reusable cloth diapers that are gentle on the baby's skin and the environment. With its products tested and certified under the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act, 2008 (CPSIA) of US, SuperBottoms sells over 30,000 diapers each month primary through its own website and other e-commerce platforms. Vakrangee to onboard 1,554 women as business correspondents Vakrangee Ltd on Monday said it has entered into a partnership with Bank of Baroda for appointing Women BC (business correspondent) Sakhis and providing banking services in Uttar Pradesh.

''Vakrangee will be working with Bank of Baroda for the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) to appoint and onboard 1,554 BC Sakhis in the Raebareli and Lucknow districts of Uttar Pradesh,'' a regulatory filing said.

The project, being implemented, is part of UPSRLM's mission to onboard and prioritises women as BC Sakhis or banking agents across all the districts of the state. Vakrangee is one of the partners and facilitators engaged for the project to onboard and provide training and handholding to these BC Sakhis. The project is aimed at improving banking access in rural UP and enhancing the household income of women members, and will further help in extending financial inclusion in Uttar Pradesh. Infibeam Avenues partners IRCTC Fintech solutions provider Infibeam Avenues Ltd on Monday said it has partnered with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for hotel inventory distribution.

ResAvenue, an enterprise platform from Infibeam Avenues Ltd will be the leading hotel channel manager for IRCTC, facilitating seamless inventory management including rate distribution on a real-time basis on the IRCTC platform, a statement said. One of the major benefits that IRCTC will derive is the real-time inventory and rate management through a single interface platform – ResAvenue; avoiding any over-booking or under-pricing probabilities, it added.

Currently, ResAvenue is the preferred channel manager for more than 28 online travel agencies, including MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Goibibo, Expedia, Travelguru and Booking.com.

