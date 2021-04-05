Summer holiday abroad? Too early to know, UK says

Britain said on Monday it was too soon to say whether or not international summer holidays could go ahead this year, suggesting a planned reopening of outbound travel could be pushed back beyond May 17.

Britain plans to use a traffic-light risk system for countries once non-essential international travel resumes but the government said it was too soon to say which countries could be given the green light that would only require testing before and after travel.

"Taking into account the latest situation with variants and the evidence about the efficacy of vaccines against them, we will confirm in advance whether non-essential international travel can resume on 17 May, or whether we will need to wait longer before lifting the outbound travel restriction," a government review said.

