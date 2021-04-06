Left Menu

Spain will revise 2021 growth outlook to reflect COVID third wave

Despite the hit from the restrictions at the start of the year, the International Monetary Fund raised its 2021 growth forecast to 6.4% from 5.9%, part of a broader upgrade to its global outlook. Stressing that a full recovery remained a distant prospect, Sanchez pointed to positive March unemployment data as a sign that the economy was beginning to emerge from the slump.

Spain will update its 2021 economic outlook to reflect the impact of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic that weighed on growth in January and February, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference on Tuesday.

As infections surged after the Christmas holidays, Spanish regional authorities slapped a variety of controls on non-essential businesses, including blanket closures of bars and restaurants in some areas. "The third wave had a considerable impact in the first two months but not in March where we have seen an acceleration correlated with the relaxation of measures," Sanchez said.

The government projects a 7.2% rebound this year after output tanked almost 11% in 2020, but the central bank and other analysts expect slower growth. Despite the hit from the restrictions at the start of the year, the International Monetary Fund raised its 2021 growth forecast to 6.4% from 5.9%, part of a broader upgrade to its global outlook.

Stressing that a full recovery remained a distant prospect, Sanchez pointed to positive March unemployment data as a sign that the economy was beginning to emerge from the slump. "Gradually we are making progress, as we see today in the employment data."

Jobless claims fell 1.48% in March from the previous month, though some 3.9 people remain out of work. Tourist arrivals to Spain plummeted 93.6% year-on-year in February as visitors stayed away from bars and beaches in what is usually the world's second most visited country.

International tourism to Spain plunged 80% to 19 million visitors last year - the lowest since 1969.

