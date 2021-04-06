Left Menu

Require around Rs 3,000 cr to ramp up vaccine production: SII CEO

Serum Institute of India SII would require around Rs 3,000 crore to ramp up production capacity for making vaccines for COVID-19, its CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Tuesday.We need roughly Rs 3,000 crores which is not a small figure considering we have already spent thousands of crores.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:47 IST
Require around Rs 3,000 cr to ramp up vaccine production: SII CEO

Serum Institute of India (SII) would require around Rs 3,000 crore to ramp up production capacity for making vaccines for COVID-19, its CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Tuesday.

''We need roughly Rs 3,000 crores which is not a small figure considering we have already spent thousands of crores. We have to find other innovative ways to build our capacity so we can support our nation in light of COVID surge,'' Poonawalla said in an interview to NDTV tweeted by the channel.

The company hopes to increase its capacity of Covishield to 110 million doses per month from June onwards, he added.

The company is producing 2 million doses per day, Poonawalla said.

''We have delivered over 100 million doses to India alone and exported around 60 million doses to other countries,'' he added.

Serum Institute along with other vaccine producers have agreed with the government to sacrifice profits. There is no vaccine industry on the planet that has agreed to provide vaccines at such a subsidised price, he added.

In another interview to ET NOW, Poonawalla said that Serum Institute is prioritising temporarily needs of India before others.

The company currently has capacity to produce 60 to 70 million doses per month, he said. The vaccine industry has sacrificed millions of dollars to support the nation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's hospitals deploy artificial lungs, scramble for staff as COVID-19 hits younger patients

Younger Canadians are bearing the brunt of the nations latest COVID-19 surge, creating growing demand for artificial lungs and a struggle to maintain staffing in critical care units as hospitals make last-ditch efforts to save patients.Trea...

COVID-19 spreading at fast pace, next 4 weeks critical: Centre

An increase in the intensity of the pandemic has led COVID-19 to spread at a faster pace than last year and the next four weeks are very critical, the Centre said on Tuesday as it stressed on peoples participation to control the second wave...

As protests spread over salary hike, Pak's Balochistan cut off from other areas

Pakistans southwestern province of Balochistan has been cut off from other parts of the country due to the ongoing demonstrations by government employees demanding salary hikes. Dawn reported that hundreds of vehicles, including trucks and ...

EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

Top European Union officials said they used a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to insist that any moves on the blocs part to enhance EU-Turkey relations would be conditional on Turkey improving its record on human rights ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021