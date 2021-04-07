Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar on defensive as U.S. yields slip on reduced Fed tightening bets

The dollar softened to a two-week low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after U.S. bond yields declined as traders rolled back aggressive expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten its policy earlier than pledged.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2021 06:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 06:42 IST
FOREX-Dollar on defensive as U.S. yields slip on reduced Fed tightening bets

The dollar softened to a two-week low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after U.S. bond yields declined as traders rolled back aggressive expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten its policy earlier than pledged. The dollar index wallowed near a two-week low of 92.314 , slipping further from a five-month high of 93.439 set on March 31.

The euro rallied to a two-week high of $1.18785 and last stood at $1.1871. The common currency jumped almost a pence against the British pound overnight to trade at 85.90 pence , its biggest gain since Dec. 10. The dollar changed hands at 109.77 yen, extending its retreat from a one-year high of 110.97 touched a week ago.

The dollar's decline came as investors recalibrated their expectations that the Federal Reserve will tighten its policy earlier than it has suggested. Financial markets have expected accelerating U.S. economic growth and inflation could force the Fed to abandon its pledge earlier, with interest rate futures pricing in a rate hike as early as late 2022 earlier this week.

The five-year U.S. Treasury yields, however, dropped sharply to 0.874% after hitting a 14-month high of 0.988% on Monday. The five-year Treasury yield is now seen as a major barometer of how much faith investors have in the Federal Reserve's pledge that it does not expect to raise interest rates until 2024.

Traders saw the dollar's retreat as a correction after its rally last month. In particular, against the yen, the dollar made its biggest monthly gains in more than four years in March, rising almost 4%. "Last quarter, the dollar got a boost from the Senate runoff in Georgia, Biden administration's coronavirus relief package and then infrastructure plan. This quarter we are running out of such big themes and the market will be looking to economic fundamentals. We expect the dollar to remain strong but it is unlikely to rise as much as it did last quarter," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior currency strategist at Barclays.

Elsewhere the Australian dollar held firm near two-week high against the dollar at $0.7661 while the British pound slipped to $1.3830 from Tuesday's two-week high of $1.3910. Bitcoin was flat at $57,966.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

JAGSOM Featured in AACSB's Prestigious Global List of 24 Business Schools Creating Positive Societal Impact

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir The 2021 Innovation That Inspire Initiative of AACSB International recognises JAGSOMs Kanyathon for its experiential program that creates social impact Kanyathon is a fund-raiser mini marathon organize...

First wildlife census in Delhi's Asola Bhatti Sanctuary in July; leopards focal point: Officials

The Delhi forest department will conduct the first-ever wildlife census in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital this year, and one of its focal points will be leopards, according to officials.The census is scheduled t...

Pakistan considers Afghan Taliban as reliable anti-India element, US Congress report

Pakistan views the Afghan Taliban as a friendly and reliable anti-India element in Afghanistan. As per a new report by US Congress, Pakistans security establishment, fearful of strategic encirclement by India, continues to support the Afgha...

Euro zone bond yields edge down, Italy's new issuance in focus

Euro zone bond yields nudged down on Wednesday, with southern European debt stabilising after a sell-off the previous session as markets braced for new supply from Italy and Portugal. Italy on Wednesday started the process of selling new 50...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021