Left Menu

Barbeque Nation shares make tepid debut; surge later

Shares of Barbeque Nation Hospitality on Wednesday listed at a discount of 2 per cent against its issue price of Rs 500, but later bounced back and jumped 18 per cent.The stock debuted at Rs 492, a discount of 1.6 per cent from the issue price on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 11:11 IST
Barbeque Nation shares make tepid debut; surge later

Shares of Barbeque Nation Hospitality on Wednesday listed at a discount of 2 per cent against its issue price of Rs 500, but later bounced back and jumped 18 per cent.

The stock debuted at Rs 492, a discount of 1.6 per cent from the issue price on BSE. But, as the trade progressed it recovered the lost ground and jumped 18.08 per cent to Rs 590.40.

On NSE also, it listed with a discount of 2.03 per cent at Rs 489.85. Later, it rose to Rs 587.80, a gain of 17.56 per cent from the issue price.

The initial public offer of the casual dining chain was subscribed 5.98 times last month.

Price range for the offer was at Rs 498-500 per share.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality is backed by private equity investor CX Partners and renowned stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality owns and operates Barbeque Nation Restaurants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Body of missing woman exhumed in Himachal's Una; accused held

The body of a 22-year-old woman missing for the last four days was exhumed in a village in Himachal Pradeshs Una district on Wednesday, police said.A man has been arrested for allegedly burying the woman after killing her, they said.The sit...

Sun, sea and cybernauts: the long road for Greece's digital nomads

From her garden on a sunny Greek island, Rowena Harding works with governments and charities across the globe.The great thing is I can do my job from anywhere, the Australian-British communications consultant says. Im able to talk to client...

First wildlife census in Delhi's Asola Bhatti Sanctuary in July; leopards focal point: Officials

The Delhi forest department will conduct the first-ever wildlife census in the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the national capital this year, and one of its focal points will be leopards, according to officials.The census is scheduled t...

Weaker pound lifts FTSE 100, midcap index hits record high on recovery optimism

Londons FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday as heavyweight commodity stocks gained and a weaker pound lifted exporters, while a surge in shares that stand to benefit from an economic re-opening pushed the domestically focused FTSE 250 index to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021