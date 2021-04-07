Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-India's Shilpa Medicare can make 100-200 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine, says exec

India, the world's largest vaccine producing nation, has been ramping up the production of COVID-19 vaccines and global firms including AstraZeneca, U.S.-based Novavax and Russia's RDIF have signed manufacturing deals with local players. RDIF, in particular, has already announced deals with six Indian companies to make more than half a billion doses of its Sputnik-V vaccine, including major drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories and several smaller firms.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 13:45 IST
EXCLUSIVE-India's Shilpa Medicare can make 100-200 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine, says exec

Indian drugmaker Shilpa Medicare Ltd has the capacity to manufacture 100-200 million doses of a protein-based vaccine for COVID-19, a company executive told Reuters on Wednesday. India, the world's largest vaccine producing nation, has been ramping up the production of COVID-19 vaccines and global firms including AstraZeneca, U.S.-based Novavax and Russia's RDIF have signed manufacturing deals with local players.

RDIF, in particular, has already announced deals with six Indian companies to make more than half a billion doses of its Sputnik-V vaccine, including major drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories and several smaller firms. Shilpa Medicare's shares jumped as much as 10.4% on India's National Stock Exchange following the news. They were last up 9.2%.

Both AstraZeneca's vaccine and RDIF's Sputnik-V are based on the protein-based recombinant technology, which combines the DNA from a virus with bacterial cells to produce proteins that are purified and used in a vaccine. "For recombinant vaccines, anywhere between 100 and 200 million doses is a fair volume capacity (for Shilpa) ... depending on the vaccine type," Vinay Konaje, managing director of Shilpa Biologicals, a unit of Shilpa Medicare, said in an interview.

Konaje declined to comment on whether Shilpa Medicare could partner with RDIF or any other vaccine developers for manufacturing COVID-19 shots. Shilpa Medicare was among the Indian companies that could ink Sputnik-V manufacturing deals with RDIF, Fortune India reported https://www.fortuneindia.com/covid-19-vaccine-in-india/russia-to-mass-produce-covid-19-vaccine-in-india/105356 last week, citing unnamed industry officials.

Shilpa makes active pharmaceutical ingredients — the essential components of a drug — at facilities in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, as well as a plant in Austria. Vaccines for COVID-19 can be manufactured at Shilpa's facility at Dharwad, Karnataka, Konaje said.

Deaths from COVID-19 have crossed 3 million globally, while India is struggling to contain a second wave of the virus that has eclipsed the first. India has also indicated it would prioritise local vaccine needs, and its foreign minister said last month India had told international buyers as much.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong activists plead guilty to joining democracy rally

Three veteran Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, including well-known publisher Jimmy Lai, have pleaded guilty to taking party in an unauthorised rally that resulted in violence between police and participants, media reported Wednesday. Lai...

Himachal civic polls: 40 pc polling in Dharamshala till 2 pm, 49 pc in Palampur

A voter turnout of 40 per cent was recorded in Dharamshala and 49 per cent in Palampur till 2 pm on Wednesday as polling is underway for four municipal corporations in Himachal Pradesh with 279 candidates in the fray.Polling in Dharamshala,...

Model train rings out the tunes in record-setting pandemic project

At Hamburgs Miniatur Wunderland museum, shut during Germanys coronavirus lockdown, a model train chugs along a track lined with thousands of water-filled glasses, tapping out a medley of classical music hits as it passes. With the museum fo...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021