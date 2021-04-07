Left Menu

Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 14:01 IST
Guar gum prices on Wednesday gained Rs 33 to Rs 6,200 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for April delivery traded higher 0.54 per cent, or Rs 33, to Rs 6,200 per five quintal with an open interest of 13,840 lots.

The contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 48, or 0.77 per cent, at Rs 6,315 per five quintal as open interest stood at 40,800 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.PTI SRS SHW SHW

