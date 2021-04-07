Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow tick higher ahead of Fed minutes

"The only thing that could move markets would be a surprise in the minutes regarding the discussion of raising rates," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago. "At this point nobody is anticipating that." A strong monthly payrolls report, which helped the S&P 500 hit its fourth consecutive record high on Tuesday, is only a small step towards the central bank's threshold for considering tapering its massive support for the economy. Value stocks, which include economically sensitive sectors, maintain a strong lead this year over their growth counterparts, dominantly tech-related firms.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 19:49 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow tick higher ahead of Fed minutes
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The S&P 500 and the Dow ticked higher on Wednesday, with financial stocks leading gains ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting that could offer clues on the central bank's views on inflation and economic recovery. Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc were among the top boosts to the benchmark S&P 500.

Massive fiscal stimulus and swift vaccinations prompted several Fed officials at the meeting last month to project interest rate increases as early as next year, opening up a gap with those who do not see rates rising until 2024 at the earliest. "The only thing that could move markets would be a surprise in the minutes regarding the discussion of raising rates," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

"At this point nobody is anticipating that." A strong monthly payrolls report, which helped the S&P 500 hit its fourth consecutive record high on Tuesday, is only a small step towards the central bank's threshold for considering tapering its massive support for the economy.

Value stocks, which include economically sensitive sectors, maintain a strong lead this year over their growth counterparts, dominantly tech-related firms. However, a resurgence in demand for tech stocks in recent sessions has raised questions over the longevity of value trade.

The value and growth indexes were at loggerheads by 09:48 a.m. ET. The upcoming first-quarter earnings season and progress in a multi-trillion infrastructure proposal could decide the path forward for markets.

"The earnings season should be pretty good as we are seeing the economy reopen, jobs coming back ... the expectation is increased guidance," Nolte added. At 09:49 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.73 points, or 0.16% , to 33,483.97, the S&P 500 gained 4.79 points, or 0.12 %, to 4,078.73 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 7.81 points, or 0.06 %, to 13,690.57.

Shares of energy firms gained 0.6% and cruise operators Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival Corp and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd gained between 1.8% and 2.5% on optimism about an economic reopening. Prison operator GEO Group fell about 19% after suspending quarterly dividend payments.

Shares of Ebon International rose 1.4% after the Chinese bitcoin mining machine maker responded to short-seller Hindenburg Research's critical report. Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.1-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.5-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and six new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia recommends the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to people under 50

Australia said on Thursday it now recommends the use of Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine over that produced by AstraZeneca. for people under the age of 50. Europes drug regulator on Wednesday found a possible link between AstraZenecas COVID-19 vacc...

Equity mutual funds see inflow in Mar; first time in 9 months

Equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 9,115 crore in March, making it the first net infusion in nine months.Prior to this inflow, equity schemes had been witnessing net outflow since July.However, investors pulled out Rs 52,528 c...

Soccer-Wang penalty gives China advantage over South Korea in Olympic playoff

A second-half penalty by Wang Shuang secured China a 2-1 victory over South Korea on Thursday in the first leg of their playoff for a place in the womens soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. China, Olympic silver medallists in 1996, too...

African Union drops plans to buy COVID vaccines from India's SSI, pivots to J&J

The African Union has dropped plans to secure COVID-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India for African nations and is exploring options with Johnson Johnson, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021