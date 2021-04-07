Left Menu

Tanla Platforms appoints former Wipro executive Aravind Viswanathan as CFO

He will be a strong partner to the leadership team as we continue to drive growth, both organically and inorganically, Tanla Platforms Chairman and CEO Uday Reddy said. Viswanathan joins Tanla with nearly two decades financial experience at Wipro Limited.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:22 IST
Communications services firm Tanla Platforms on Wednesday announced the appointment of Aravind Viswanathan as chief financial officer effective June 1, 2021. Viswanathan joins the company from Wipro Limited, where he served as senior vice president and CFO -– iDEAS Global Business Line. ''Aravind is a highly experienced technology industry CFO and an incredibly capable global leader who will be a great partner to me and a perfect fit for Tanla. ''He will help set new benchmarks in process and policies for the organisation by bringing in the best global practices. He will be a strong partner to the leadership team as we continue to drive growth, both organically and inorganically,'' Tanla Platforms Chairman and CEO Uday Reddy said. Viswanathan joins Tanla with nearly two decades' financial experience at Wipro Limited. ''I would like to take this opportunity to thank the board of Tanla Platforms Ltd., for the trust placed in me and for giving me this opportunity. I am excited to join Uday and the Tanla leadership team in taking forward the culture of innovation that Tanla stands for,'' Viswanathan said. He will replace current CFO G K Srinivas, whose retirement is due in August 2021.

