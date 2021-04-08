KPTL arm acquires 51 pc stake in Fasttel

KPTL arm acquires 51 pc stake in FasttelPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 10:29 IST
Kalpataru Power Transmission (KPTL) on Thursday said that its arm Kalpataru Power Do Brasil Participacoes, Brazil, has completed the acquisition of 51 per cent stake in Fasttel along with management control on April 7, 2021.
Earlier in February KPTL had informed BSE the indicative time period for closing of the acquisition of Fasttel Engenharia, a Brazilian EPC Company (Fasttel), headquartered in City of Curitiba, State of Paraná, Brazil, in first quarter of FY 2021-22.
In a BSE filing on Thursday, KPTL said, ''Kalpataru Power Do Brasil Participacoes Ltda., Brazil, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed the acquisition of 51 per cent stake in Fasttel along with management control on 7th April, 2021.'' PTI KKS ANS ANS
