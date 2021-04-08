Left Menu

Max Group's Antara sells over 150 apartments for senior citizens in Noida

The lockdown exposed the gaps in Indias senior care system and has reaffirmed the need for dedicated senior living spaces as well as all-inclusive services.

08-04-2021
Max Group firm Antara on Thursday said it has sold over 150 apartments at its second senior living community in Noida.

The company expects to register a revenue of over Rs 550 crore from this community during its construction and development over the next four years.

Antara in early 2020 had launched residences for seniors in Noida.

In a regulatory filing, Max India said Antara has sold 150 units at its second senior living community in Noida. With 340 apartments spread across three towers, Antara Noida-Phase 1 is spread over 16,500 sq. metres and caters to a wide spectrum of lifestyle needs. The all-inclusive pricing for two-three bedroom apartments ranges between Rs 1.15 crore-Rs 2.35 crore. Antara said it provides amenities such as panic alarm buttons, round-the-clock medical assistance, emergency response systems and proximity to medical facilities.

Rajit Mehta, CEO and MD, Antara said, “The senior care space in India is evolving rapidly. The lockdown exposed the gaps in India's senior care system and has reaffirmed the need for dedicated senior living spaces as well as all-inclusive services. ''Antara Noida has seen cumulative net sales of over 150 units already and the continued strong interest and heavy footfall at the community site give us the confidence that the sales momentum will continue during the coming financial year as well''.

