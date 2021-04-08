Left Menu

Spain to revise down 2021 growth forecast due to EU funds delay

The Spanish government will revise down its gross domestic product growth forecast for 2021 due to the delay of European recovery funds, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.

Currently, the government projects a 7.2% rebound this year after output tanked 11% in 2020, but the central bank and other analysts expect slower growth.

