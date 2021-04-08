Auto retailer Lookers expects 2021 profit to beat estimates

Auto retailer Lookers on Thursday forecast 2021 underlying profit before tax to be ahead of analysts' estimates, after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales boosted by its digital channels.

Lookers' shares rose about 9% in early trade on Thursday. The company said first-quarter sales were underpinned by "click-and-drive" sales, through which customers could order vehicles online and pick it up from the dealerships. Dealerships remained closed for sales due to pandemic-related restrictions.

The company said it had sold over 44,000 new and used vehicles in the three months ending March 31, compared with 49,000 vehicles in the year-ago period. The group's dealerships in England will reopen on April 12 as part of the phased exit plan from COVID-19 restrictions announced by the government, Lookers said.

Analyst consensus for underlying profit before tax for the full year ended Dec. 31, 2021 is 22.6 million pounds ($31.11 million), the company said. Last month, Lookers said it expects to report 2020 profit of about 10 million pounds amid a delay in publication of the annual results.

($1 = 0.7265 pounds)

