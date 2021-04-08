Left Menu

Auto retailer Lookers expects 2021 profit to beat estimates

The group's dealerships in England will reopen on April 12 as part of the phased exit plan from COVID-19 restrictions announced by the government, Lookers said. Analyst consensus for underlying profit before tax for the full year ended Dec. 31, 2021 is 22.6 million pounds ($31.11 million), the company said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:59 IST
Auto retailer Lookers expects 2021 profit to beat estimates

Auto retailer Lookers on Thursday forecast 2021 underlying profit before tax to be ahead of analysts' estimates, after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales boosted by its digital channels.

Lookers' shares rose about 9% in early trade on Thursday. The company said first-quarter sales were underpinned by "click-and-drive" sales, through which customers could order vehicles online and pick it up from the dealerships. Dealerships remained closed for sales due to pandemic-related restrictions.

The company said it had sold over 44,000 new and used vehicles in the three months ending March 31, compared with 49,000 vehicles in the year-ago period. The group's dealerships in England will reopen on April 12 as part of the phased exit plan from COVID-19 restrictions announced by the government, Lookers said.

Analyst consensus for underlying profit before tax for the full year ended Dec. 31, 2021 is 22.6 million pounds ($31.11 million), the company said. Last month, Lookers said it expects to report 2020 profit of about 10 million pounds amid a delay in publication of the annual results.

($1 = 0.7265 pounds)

Also Read: Cricket-West Indies to host England in five T20Is, three tests in 2022

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Doctor, 'untrained' male staff member booked for outraging woman's modesty during delivery

An FIR was registered after a woman accused a doctor and an untrained staff member of endangering her life and outraging her modesty during childbirth at a hospital here, police said on Thursday.The FIR was registered at Prem Nagar police s...

Israel honours Holocaust victims as COVID-19 vaccines keep survivors alive

A memorial siren brought traffic to a halt in Israel on Thursday as it honoured six million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust, and gave thanks for its swift rollout of COVID-19 vaccines as a lifesaver for elderly survivors.With around 57 of...

World shares mostly higher; Tokyo slips as virus cases surge

World shares were mostly higher Thursday though Tokyos benchmark declined as reports of rising coronavirus cases raised alarm over another setback in the recovery from the pandemic.Germanys DAX rose 0.2 per cent to 15,199.69 while the CAC 4...

'We will respond in kind': China warns Australia against sanctions over Uyghurs rights violations

China has warned Australia that it will respond in kind if Canberra sanctions Beijing over human rights violations against the ethnic minority Uyghurs in Xinjiang province, local media reported. In a conference on Wednesday, Chinese ambassa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021