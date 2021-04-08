Infobip rated tier one SMS firewall vendor by ROCCO research

Leading global engagement solutions and telco services provider Infobip has achieved a tier one rating status in ROCCO SMS firewall survey conducted across the globe. In a survey of 215 mobile network operators from 109 countries, Infobip placed in the top two overall rating of providers with a score of 4.38 out of a possible 5 and topped the ratings in performance and leadership categories.

This marks Infobip's fourth consecutive appearance in the top tier of SMS firewall vendors worldwide, further solidifying its reputation as a reliable and high-performing provider of SMS traffic filtering. "We're absolutely delighted with the findings of this year's SMS firewall vendor survey by ROCCO," said Founder and Chief Executive Officer Silvio Kutic.

"Our mobile operator partners have recognised the efforts we put into building comprehensive ecosystem that combines cutting edge development of filtering solutions with a proactive approach to traffic monetisation," he added. ROCCO research methodology includes impartial and transparent surveys aimed at mobile operators, asking them about the performance of vendors, and producing detailed reports with ratings in various technical and commercial categories.

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. It has expanded to 65 plus offices across six continents and offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 190 plus countries, connected directly to over 650 telecom networks. (ANI)

Also Read: Morocco expects 4.2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses soon, officials say

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)