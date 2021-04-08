Harman Intl to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for eligible employees, their dependents in India

Connected car systems, audio and visual products major Harman International on Thursday said it will cover the total cost of vaccination against COVID-19 for its eligible employees and their dependents in India.

The company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said as many as 8,400 employees in the country and their dependents who are enrolled in the company's medical benefits programme will benefit from this policy.

''This is in continuation with the necessary protocols taken by Harman since the beginning of the pandemic to safeguard its employees,'' the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the move, Harman Vice President, Human Resources Vikrant Gupta said even in these uncertain times, the employees have shouldered multiple responsibilities by managing their personal and professional commitments while working remotely from home and helping deliver mission critical projects for the company's customers.

''With the vaccination drive in full swing, we want to ensure our employees and their families are safe and healthy,'' he said.

