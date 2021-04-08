Piaggio Vehicles to bear cost of vaccination of all staff

Italian auto major Piaggio Group's Indian subsidiary Piaggio Vehicles has said it will bear the cost of vaccinating all its staff, their immediate family members besides all community members working at the manufacturing plant catchment area, against COVID-19. Piaggio also said it has partnered with a private hospital for vaccination at its Pune and the Baramati manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra. "In these exceptionally difficult times we stand with the local government to provide our support and help them increase the pace of vaccination. We aim to provide our staff and their family members with full assistance during the pandemic. ''With this vaccination drive, we continue to make the health and welfare of both our staff, their families and neighbouring community a priority," said Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL). The automaker said it will provide reimbursement for vaccination of all their regional office employees and their immediate family members. As a responsible corporate social citizen, PVPL will soon be providing ventilators to one of the public hospitals of the Sahyadri group in Pune to help them upgrade the infrastructure in these trying times, the company said. "We have tied up with professional hospitals for administering this vaccine at all our manufacturing facilities in Baramati, corporate office in Pune and 17 regional offices across the country," Pooja Bansal, head of Human Resources at PVPL said.

