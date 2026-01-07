European Leaders Rally Behind Greenland Amid US Threat
European leaders and Canada have expressed support for Greenland's self-determination amidst renewed ambitions from US President Donald Trump to acquire the Arctic territory. The proposal, initially suggested in 2019, aims to bolster US military strategy, though Denmark maintains they adequately safeguard Greenland.
European leaders, along with Canada, are steadfast in their support for Greenland's autonomy, countering President Donald Trump's escalating interest in the Arctic island. The United States President reiterated his intent to annex Greenland, positing it as a critical strategic win for the US military.
The revival of Trump's ambition, originally voiced in his initial presidency term back in 2019, has been met with firm opposition by Denmark, as the latter asserts its ongoing commitment to Greenland's protection and governance.
While Trump views the acquisition as a US national security imperative, the European alliance stands united in defending the Danish territory's self-determined status.
