Bella Casa invests Rs 65 cr to set up unit in Jaipur, expand capacity of existing facilities

Bella Casa, manufacturer and distributor of chic home textile products and designer ethnic wear, on Thursday said it has invested Rs 65 crore to set up a greenfield new manufacturing unit in Jaipur and increase capacity of its two existing units, which was funded through internal accruals.Bella Casa has set up a greenfield manufacturing facility in Jaipur, which commenced operations recently, with a production capacity of 2.4 million units per year.

Bella Casa invests Rs 65 cr to set up unit in Jaipur, expand capacity of existing facilities

Bella Casa, manufacturer and distributor of chic home textile products and designer ethnic wear, on Thursday said it has invested Rs 65 crore to set up a greenfield (new) manufacturing unit in Jaipur and increase capacity of its two existing units, which was funded through internal accruals.

Bella Casa has set up a greenfield manufacturing facility in Jaipur, which commenced operations recently, with a production capacity of 2.4 million units per year. This will help its total production to reach 12 million units per annum, the Jaipur-based company said in a statement.

Besides this unit, the company has also increased the capacity of its two existing manufacturing facilities by 33 per cent to 9.6 million units per year from the earlier capacity of 7.2 million units per year.

In the new facility, Bella Casa has added 1,000 workforce, taking the overall manpower to 3,500.

By April 2020, a part of the factory was reopened, and Bella Casa produced bedsheets, pillow covers, PPE kits and face masks for supply in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Bella Casa CEO Saurav Gupta said, ''We have been consistent with our capex (capital expenditure) for the past 10 years. Even this year when COVID-19 struck, we are grateful to be expanding the capacity and taking the total capacity to 1 million units per month from 5,00,000 units per month in 2019-20.'' He added that while adding the production capacity, the company is equally optimistic with its distribution and is now taking the brand to over 400 districts from the present 300 districts.

Going forward, as the market conditions improve even further, the company plans to focus on its new product launches and enhanced distribution to build on the growth momentum.

