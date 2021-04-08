Left Menu

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation NAFED would be involved in ensuring quality control, packing and marketing of the products. NeoGrowth to disburse business loans within 24 hours to retailers SME-focussed non-bank finance company NeoGrowth Credit said it has launched a new loan offering that will ensure disbursement within 24 hours to retailers.The NeoCash Insta loan for retailers is an Rs one lakh collateral-free loan product, with just KYC documents without any financial bank documents, instant online approval, and a daily repayment amount of Rs 250, a release said.

State-run Central Bank of India said it has approved and extended the reimbursement cost of the COVID-19 vaccine to all its employees.

The bank said it will also bear the cost of vaccination of all dependents of its employees.

********** Indian Bank, National Bee Board sign MoU for portal development *State-run Indian Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Bee Board for the development of a portal. The portal 'Madhu Kranti' has been developed to achieve traceability of sources of honey and other beehive products on a digital platform, a release said. National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) would be involved in ensuring quality control, packing and marketing of the products.

********** NeoGrowth to disburse business loans within 24 hours to retailers *SME-focussed non-bank finance company NeoGrowth Credit said it has launched a new loan offering that will ensure disbursement within 24 hours to retailers.

The NeoCash Insta loan for retailers is an Rs one lakh collateral-free loan product, with just KYC documents without any financial / bank documents, instant online approval, and a daily repayment amount of Rs 250, a release said. ********** Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship conducts workshop for PMKVY 3.0 at Gangtok * To empower the youth of the North Eastern Region with industry-relevant skills to enhance their productivity, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Thursday said it has conducted a regional workshop for Pradh MantriKaushalVikasYojana (PMKVY) 3.0 in Gangtok.

During the day-long workshop, various schemes and programme, management structures and processes, enhanced infrastructure, and local challenges were discussed. ''There were deliberations around the convergence of PMKVY 3.0 with other schemes such as National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), ITIs, and others as well,'' it said. PTI HV RR SHW SHW

