Left Menu

Srei Equipment Finance writes to bondholders, assures repayment of money

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 22:33 IST
Srei Equipment Finance writes to bondholders, assures repayment of money

Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL) on Thursday assured its bondholders that their money will be repaid and said the collateral against the loans given by the company together with the receivables are sufficient to cover all its liabilities.

The company also said it has proactively approached the NCLT proposing a repayment plan for loans.

In a communique addressed to the non-convertible debenture (NCD) holders of Srei Equipment Finance, the company's Chairman Hemant Kanoria said the last 12 months have been extremely challenging for all following the unprecedented pandemic. ''Since our customers are primarily from the infrastructure space, most of them have been severely impacted by the pandemic induced lockdown, movement of migrant workers and twin shocks encompassing both demand and supply side of the value chain. ''Payment delays from government departments and large corporates added to their woes and impaired the ability of many of our SME borrowers to service their loans. ''As a result, our collections suffered with more than half of our customers opting for one-time restructuring of their loans,'' SEFL said in a regulatory filing through its listed parent company Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (Srei). Srei is fundamentally dependent on borrowings from banks and other lenders for deployment of capital towards asset creation of customers and once the repayments from customers suffer, ''our ability to maintain our impeccable repayment track record with our creditors also suffers'', said the chairman. Gauging bondholders' worry as to how the company will survive this crisis and repay the money it has borrowed since the outbreak of COVID-19, he said: ''We wish to assure our investors that the collateral/securities against the loans given by your company together with the receivables are sufficient to repay all the liabilities in an orderly manner over a period of time.'' ''Our strong OEM relationships, nearly 90,000 retail investors, about 80,000 shareholders and long standing partnerships with domestic banks, financial institutions and international development finance institutions gives me confidence that your company will weather the impact of this pandemic on its business and emerge out of it stronger,'' he added. The company said it proactively approached the NCLT with a scheme proposing repayment of loans in an orderly manner over a period of time. This is one-of-a-kind instance of an NBFC proactively proposing a repayment plan in anticipation of stress in multiple sectors in which it operates, it added. ''Your company will repay its loans through the recoveries and hence a scheme has been proposed to all our creditors to realign the repayment schedule with our expected collections from customers.'' India's construction and mining equipment market is about Rs 50,000 crore per annum, in which Srei group has been one of the prime movers, it said. However, the company said it recognises that it needs to prune its balance sheet, operate primarily in the bank compliant asset market and change the duration of liabilities to meet the extant and emerging regulations. The company said it has already initiated necessary steps in this regard, including aggressive sell down of assets, reduced disbursements and attempt to re-profile liabilities. ''While because of the pandemic and the heightened risk aversion towards NBFCs some of these transformations have not happened at the pace at which we wanted, we are totally committed...we need support and guidance from the RBI and our banking partners to ensure effective transition of our business model,'' it said. SEFL further said it has appointed EY as its primary advisor to work alongside the creditors and their advisors. In the coming months, the company said it expects concrete engagement/ progress in areas such as debt alignment, equity raising plan and stabilisation of ongoing operations. In a separate filing, SEFL said it has received expression of interest for up to USD 250 million (about Rs 1,864.35 crore) capital infusion from foreign investors. The Srei group has been seeing the exit of its employees, including top-level officials, since December as the lenders have taken control of company finances, to the extent that they have put a cap of Rs 50 lakh salary for top executives. The Kolkata-headquartered Srei group owes nearly Rs 18,000 crore to as many as 15 lenders, including SBI, Axis Bank and UCO Bank. The parent Srei Infrastructure Finance posted a huge consolidated net loss of Rs 3,810 crore during the third quarter of the previous fiscal on account of higher provisioning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Semiconductor shortage hitting auto output seen resolved in second half 2020- Mexico industry group

The director of Mexico auto industry group AMIA said on Thursday a global lack of semiconductors that is was expected to be resolved in the second half of the year.The chip shortage was the cause of low exports in March, which caused a misa...

Pakistan visit to Kabul called off after explosives' find

A plane carrying Pakistans parliament speaker and a delegation of lawmakers was turned back on Thursday as it was about to land in Kabul after explosives, apparently years old, were found near the airport building, a senior Afghan military ...

Bangladeshi terrorist of Ansarullah Bangla Team jailed for 7 yrs

A special NIA court here on Thursday sentenced a Bangladeshi terrorist of the outlawed Ansarullah Bangla Team to seven years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India.Rizual Islam, 25, of Bangladeshs Kh...

Portugal suspends use of AstraZenca jabs for under 60s

Portugal on Thursday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those aged under 60 amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots.I want to highlight the goal of the vaccination...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021