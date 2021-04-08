Left Menu

Global economy recovering from pandemic, higher rates would hurt -IMF steering committee

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:52 IST
Global economy recovering from pandemic, higher rates would hurt -IMF steering committee

International Monetary Fund's steering committee on Thursday said the global economy is recovering faster than expected from the COVID-19 crisis, but warned that a spike in interest rates could be especially painful for emerging economies. In its communique, the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) stressed the importance of accelerating distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, and pledged to strengthen international cooperation.

"Elevated financial vulnerabilities could pose risks, should global financial conditions tighten swiftly," the 24-member committee said. "The crisis may cause extended scarring and exacerbate poverty and inequalities, while climate change and other shared challenges are becoming more pressing." IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said a stronger growth outlook for the United States has positive spillovers for the world, but some countries struggling to reopen their economies could suffer if faster growth leads to quick increases in interest rates.

At an economic forum during the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings, she admonished Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to communicate clearly the Fed's view its view that inflation remains under control, saying markets have adopted a more "exuberant" view towards inflationary expectations, pushing bond yields higher. The IMF is forecasting that U.S. inflation will be 2.25% in 2022, only slightly above the Fed's 2% target.

"This is why the very careful approach that Chair Powell is taking to communicating clearly is very helpful. Both to hold these expectations in the United States from being lifted up and for the rest of the world to be clear around monetary policy in the United States." Georgieva said she was concerned about the effect of inflation in emerging markets, which might be more inclined to respond through monetary financing, or the "printing" of more money by central banks to directly support government spending. Such moves are seen as stoking inflation further and eroding purchasing power.

She also said that efforts to grow trade also would help limit inflationary pressures. IMF RESERVES, QUOTAS

During a news conference, Georgieva said all IMFC members had strongly endorsed a $650 billion expansion of the Fund's Special Drawing Rights monetary reserves, especially those representing middle-income countries. Distribution of the reserves would especially help these countries to bolster financial resources still strained by the pandemic, she said.

Georgieva also said that negotiating a new agreement on the IMF's permanent quota resources will be difficult, but IMF member countries are showing strong engagement in the process, including the United States. "What I took from the meeting are two messages. One, strong support for the IMF at the center of the global financial safety net and clear willingness of all members to see us resourced adequately to do our job," Georgieva told a news conference.

The United States, which holds a controlling stake in the IMF, had opposed any shareholding changes during the Trump administration. The last increase in quotas, which increased the voting shares of China, Brazil and other emerging markets, were agreed in 2010 and implemented in 2016, during the Obama administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Semiconductor shortage hitting auto output seen resolved in second half 2020- Mexico industry group

The director of Mexico auto industry group AMIA said on Thursday a global lack of semiconductors that is was expected to be resolved in the second half of the year.The chip shortage was the cause of low exports in March, which caused a misa...

Pakistan visit to Kabul called off after explosives' find

A plane carrying Pakistans parliament speaker and a delegation of lawmakers was turned back on Thursday as it was about to land in Kabul after explosives, apparently years old, were found near the airport building, a senior Afghan military ...

Bangladeshi terrorist of Ansarullah Bangla Team jailed for 7 yrs

A special NIA court here on Thursday sentenced a Bangladeshi terrorist of the outlawed Ansarullah Bangla Team to seven years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India.Rizual Islam, 25, of Bangladeshs Kh...

Portugal suspends use of AstraZenca jabs for under 60s

Portugal on Thursday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those aged under 60 amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots.I want to highlight the goal of the vaccination...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021