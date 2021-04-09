Left Menu

Holidays for the rich: airlines criticise Britain's travel restart plan

Green countries will require a PCR test which costs about 100 pounds ($135) for travellers once they arrive back in the UK. "This does not represent a reopening of travel as promised by ministers," said Airlines UK, an industry body which represents British Airways, easyJet, Ryanair , Virgin Atlantic and others.

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-04-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 12:45 IST
Holidays for the rich: airlines criticise Britain's travel restart plan
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Airlines slammed Britain's plans for restarting international travel, saying that expensive testing requirements for trips to low-risk countries would mean that only wealthy people could take holidays abroad. Under government proposals, airlines and passengers will not find out until early May whether international travel resumes from May 17, a plan which fell short of industry hopes for clarity.

Airlines and travel companies are desperate for a bumper summer after a year of restrictions. Without a high level of unrestricted travel, some could be left struggling to survive or needing fresh funds. The government has proposed a traffic light system, with countries falling into the red, amber, or green categories based on COVID-19 risks. Green countries will require a PCR test which costs about 100 pounds ($135) for travelers once they arrive back in the UK.

"This does not represent a reopening of travel as promised by ministers," said Airlines UK, an industry body that represents British Airways, EasyJet, Ryanair, Virgin Atlantic, and others. "It is a further setback for an industry on its knees."

EasyJet, Britain's biggest airline by passenger numbers, singled out the PCR testing requirement, the cost of which it says is higher than some of its fares, and called on the government to re-assess its plan. "This risks reversing the clock and making flying only for the wealthy," said EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren.

Britons have embraced the era of low-cost travel over the last 20 years and are among Europe's highest-spending tourists. In 2019, more than six in ten Britons took a foreign holiday. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said that the government wanted to make testing for travel cheaper and suggested that in time, the PCR test could be changed for a more affordable lateral flow test.

"We are committed as a government to work to drive those costs down, and also in time of course review potentially the type of test," he told the BBC. The framework for travel will be reviewed at the end of June, July and again in October, the government has said.

"I'm not telling people that they shouldn't book some holidays now," Shapps said. "It's the first time I've been able to say that for many months." Case numbers in Britain have dropped dramatically since a January peak under a strict lockdown that has banned holidays, but a government priority is to avoid undermining the success of its vaccination program by importing vaccine-resistant variants from overseas.

Under the traffic light system, restrictions such as hotel quarantine, home quarantine, and compulsory COVID tests will apply differently depending on which category of the country a passenger arrives from. There will be a "green watchlist" identifying countries most at risk of moving from green to amber, although the government said it would not hesitate to change a country's category should data show risk had increased.

A digital travel certification system would also be part of the plan but the proposals gave few details beyond saying that Britain wanted to play a leading role in developing standards. ($1 = 0.7310 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland aims to gradually ease COVID-19 restrictions, PM says

The Finnish government plans to gradually begin to ease the countrys COVID-19 restrictions, Prime Minister Sanna Marin told a news conference on Friday. She added, however, that the spread of the virus is still severe and restrictions shoul...

Sports News Roundup: Jazz rout Blazers, extend home win streak; Diving, artistic swimming qualifiers to go ahead in Japan and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Jazz rout Blazers, extend home win streakDonovan Mitchell scored 37 points and Rudy Gobert contributed 18 points and 20 rebounds to lift the Utah Jazz to a big 122-103 win ove...

Norway prime minister fined by police over virus rules violation

Norwegian police said on Friday they have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking COVID-19 social distancing rules when organising a family gathering to celebrate her birthday.The fine is for 20,000 Norwegian crowns 2,352 police chie...

France recommends second mRNA COVID-19 dose for under-55s who got first dose with Astra

Frances top health body said recipients of a first dose of AstraZenecas traditional COVID-19 vaccine who are under 55 should get a second shot with a new-style messenger-RNA mRNA vaccine, confirming an earlier Reuters exclusive. The Haute A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021