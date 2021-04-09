Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday increased by Rs 37 to Rs 2,675 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in April traded up by Rs 37, or 1.4 per cent, to Rs 2,675 per quintal with an open interest of 23,940 lots.

For delivery in May cottonseed oil cake traded higher by Rs 37, or 1.39 per cent, to Rs 2,700 per quintal with an open interest of 1,17,220 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

