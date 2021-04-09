Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

Soybean prices on Friday went up by Rs 93 to Rs 6,505 per quintal in futures market as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for April delivery rose by Rs 93, or 1.45 per cent, to Rs 6,505 per quintal with an open interest of 29,645 lots.

Likewise, Soybean for May delivery went up by Rs 118, or 1.86 per cent, to Rs 6,461 per quintal with an open interest of 1,07,310 lots.

Marketmen said raising of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to rise in soybean prices.

