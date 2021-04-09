Left Menu

Biden faces key test on EV battery trade dispute

U.S. President Joe Biden faces a Sunday deadline to decide whether to intervene in a trade dispute between two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers that could impact a Georgia factory and his push for more electric vehicles. The companies, LG Chem and rival SK Innovation Co, have spent months trying to take advantage of past and promised U.S. investments, and ties to politicians.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:31 IST
Biden faces key test on EV battery trade dispute

U.S. President Joe Biden faces a Sunday deadline to decide whether to intervene in a trade dispute between two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers that could impact a Georgia factory and his push for more electric vehicles.

The companies, LG Chem and rival SK Innovation Co, have spent months trying to take advantage of past and promised U.S. investments, and ties to politicians. The Biden Administration, through the U.S. Trade Representative's office, is set to decide as early as Friday whether to take the rare step of reversing the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), unless the Korean battery companies reach a last-minute settlement.

The White House declined to comment on Thursday. The ITC in February sided with LG Chem in its trade secrets claims, but permitted SK to import components for batteries for Ford EV F-150 program for four years, and Volkswagen's North American EVs for two years.

Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh said Wednesday Biden's intervention was critical: "The White House could accelerate the future of zero-emission vehicles and green jobs, or threaten to reduce U.S. battery capacity and delay the transition to electric vehicles." The global auto industry is racing to develop EVs. Biden has proposed $174 billion to boost EV sales and charging.

Unless the White House intervenes, SK says the ITC ruling would force it to halt construction on a $2.6-billion factory in Georgia, where two newly-elected Democratic Senators are the linchpin of Biden's slim Democratic Congressional majority. Last month, Republican Georgia Governor Brian Kemp urged Biden to intervene, noting SK's plant will employ nearly 2,600: "Simply put: the livelihoods of thousands of Georgians are now in your hands."

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff has held numerous meetings with the Korean battery makers and Biden Administration, his office confirmed, and stressed "the urgent need for both companies to come to the negotiating table and agree to a settlement to save the Georgia plant," a spokeswoman said. LG's battery unit LG Energy Solution is nearing completion of an Ohio cell manufacturing plant with General Motors and is close to announcing plans build a $2.3 billion second facility in Tennessee, sources told Reuters.

LG plans to invest at least $4.5 billion in U.S. battery production over the next four years. LG insists it can handle automakers battery needs if SK abandons its Georgia plant. SK argues LG could not handle VW and Ford contracts and warns Chinese manufacturers may replace lost battery capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open lower as tech stocks weigh

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq opened lower on Friday as a rise in U.S. bond yields weighed on richly valued technology stocks a day after the SP 500 set a record closing high.The SP 500 opened lower by 1.06 points, or 0.03, at 4,096.11, while t...

Sports Authority of India (SAI) announces three-week ''summer vacation'' at its National Centres of Excellence in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

Sports Authority of India SAI announces three-week summer vacation at its National Centres of Excellence in view of rising COVID-19 cases....

Positive atmosphere, little progress in Iran nuclear talks

Nascent talks aimed at bringing the United States back into the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran broke Friday without any immediate signs of progress on the thorny issues dividing Washington and Tehran, but with delegates talking of a constructi...

WB polls: 900 coys of security forces to be deployed for fourth phase of WB polls, highest till date

By Joymala Bagchi The fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, scheduled to take place on April 10, will witness the deployment of a total of 900 companies of security forces, the West Bengal Chief Electoral Office informed on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021