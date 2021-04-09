McDonald's India to offer contactless delivery in Mumbai till 3 am

Westlife Development, which operates McDonald's restaurants in southern and western India, on Friday said the quick-service brand's restaurants will provide contactless delivery till 3 am from select stores in Mumbai. In a regulatory filing earlier in the day, the company had erroneously said it will operate 24/7 for contactless delivery from select stores in Mumbai. The company has now issued a revised statement to say: ''In wake of the new restrictions announced to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra, Westlife Development Ltd owned – McDonald's restaurants will operate contactless McDelivery till 3 am from select stores in Mumbai." The brand will further be doubling up on its convenience channels of McDelivery, takeaway, and On-the-Go as the state has announced a new set of restrictions to arrest the mounting COVID-19 cases, the company added.

Saurabh Kalra, Chief Operating Officer, McDonald's India West and South said, "We have been able to cater to our customers' demand through our omnichannel strategy making McDonald's food available for consumers wherever, whenever and however they want. Westlife Development recently announced vaccination cover for all its 10,000 employees which include both its corporate office employees as well as the McDonald's restaurant staff. The Maharashtra government, on Sunday, announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres, and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. McDonald's restaurants deliver from 7 am to 1 am from select stores in Mumbai.

