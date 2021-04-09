Left Menu

McDonald's India to offer contactless delivery in Mumbai till 3 am

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:37 IST
McDonald's India to offer contactless delivery in Mumbai till 3 am
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Westlife Development, which operates McDonald's restaurants in southern and western India, on Friday said the quick-service brand's restaurants will provide contactless delivery till 3 am from select stores in Mumbai. In a regulatory filing earlier in the day, the company had erroneously said it will operate 24/7 for contactless delivery from select stores in Mumbai. The company has now issued a revised statement to say: ''In wake of the new restrictions announced to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra, Westlife Development Ltd owned – McDonald's restaurants will operate contactless McDelivery till 3 am from select stores in Mumbai." The brand will further be doubling up on its convenience channels of McDelivery, takeaway, and On-the-Go as the state has announced a new set of restrictions to arrest the mounting COVID-19 cases, the company added.

Saurabh Kalra, Chief Operating Officer, McDonald's India West and South said, "We have been able to cater to our customers' demand through our omnichannel strategy making McDonald's food available for consumers wherever, whenever and however they want. Westlife Development recently announced vaccination cover for all its 10,000 employees which include both its corporate office employees as well as the McDonald's restaurant staff. The Maharashtra government, on Sunday, announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres, and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. McDonald's restaurants deliver from 7 am to 1 am from select stores in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't be stubborn,get back to work, CM Yediyurappa to striking RTC workers

Bus services were hit in Karnataka for the third consecutive day on Friday, as the stalemate continued with employees of the road transport corporations, who are on an indefinite strike on wage related issues, and the state government stick...

Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean's St. Vincent

An explosive eruption rocked La Soufriere volano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent on Friday following mandatory evacuation orders from the local government.Erouscilla Jospeh, director of the University of the West Indies Seism...

Honor Band 6 vs Huawei Band 6: What's the difference?

Last week, the Huawei Band 6 debuted in Malaysia as the companys latest fitness tracker and now it has landed in its domestic market - China - where it also has an NFC edition.In terms of design, specs and features, the Huawei Band 6 is alm...

India crucial partner both in Indo-Pacific, world at large: Netherlands PM

During a virtual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte applauded Indias Vaccine Maitri programme and said that India is a crucial partner both in the Indo-Pacific region and in the world a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021