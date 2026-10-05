Russia says Ukraine hit two facilities at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

​Ukrainian drones ​attacked two facilities ‌at the ​Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine ‌overnight on Monday, while there is no threat to nuclear safety, said ‌Alexei Likhachev, the head of Russian ‌state nuclear corporation. A driver delivering food for plant employees was killed in the ⁠drone ​attack, ⁠he said.

According to Likhachev, a laboratory ⁠building and a radioactive waste processing plant ​were the targets. Russia seized the ⁠plant in the first weeks of ⁠the ​war that began in 2022, and both Moscow and ⁠Kyiv have since regularly accused the other ⁠of ⁠military action that compromises nuclear safety.